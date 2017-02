× GasBuddy.com: Price of gas could hit nearly $3 per gallon by May!

Bad news for drivers!

According to GasBuddy.com, a gallon of gasoline is likely to rise between 35 cents and 75 cents by May, when prices are expected to level out.

Most areas could see peak prices of nearly $3 per gallon.

Experts say refineries across the country are preparing for maintenance season and the seasonal switch to the summer gas blend.

