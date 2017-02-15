× Gov. Scott Walker supports measure that would legalize use of CBD oil

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says he supports a measure that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

Walker told reporters Wednesday that he’s mainly concerned about opening the door to full-fledged legalization of marijuana but the bill appears to be crafted narrowly enough to avoid that.

The bill legalizes possession of cannabidiol oil with a doctor’s certification. The oil doesn’t produce a high. The Senate overwhelmingly passed the measure last week. The Assembly Committee on Children and Families was set to hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

The Assembly passed a similar measure last session but it died in the Senate.