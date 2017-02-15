LIVE VIDEO: Semi rolls over on ramp in Stadium Interchange

Grammy President: There’s no ‘race problem’

Posted 12:10 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:21PM, February 15, 2017

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow is aware of the discussion about whether race played a role in Adele winning the album of the year Grammy on Sunday over Beyoncé.

And he dismisses it.

“No, I don’t think there’s a race problem at all,” Portnow said in an interview with Pitchfork.

Beyoncé’s loss has been questioned not only by fans of her album “Lemonade,” but also by the woman who won album of the year.

Adele, one of 14,000 members of the Recording Academy who select the Grammy winners, said “Lemonade” got her vote.

Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Portnow said it’s “always hard to create objectivity out of something that’s inherently subjective.”

“We don’t, as musicians, in my humble opinion, listen to music based on gender or race or ethnicity,” Portnow said. “When you go to vote on a piece of music — at least the way that I approach it — is you almost put a blindfold on and you listen.”

Portnow added that the Recording Academy is always working to make the organization more diverse in race, gender and age.

Adele won album of the year at the Grammys on February 12, 2017.

Adele won album of the year at the Grammys on February 12, 2017.

He also referenced an example of another voting process with contentious results.

“At the end of the day, we just went through a popular election, but you had the overlay of an electoral college,” Portnow said. “And so the popular vote doesn’t necessarily in and of itself create the recipient of the election. In our case, the popular vote stands by itself and completely determines who receives an award in any given year.”

For those in the music industry unhappy with this year’s Grammy results, Portnow offered a suggestion.

“Just become members, join and vote,” Portnow said. “Then you have the say if you want it.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment