It won’t be a “Lonely Ol’ Night” when John Mellencamp performs at Wisconsin State Fair on August 4th

Posted 4:07 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:12PM, February 15, 2017
ST PAUL, MN - JULY 17: John Mellencamp performs at the 2016 Starkey Hearing Foundation 'So the World May Hear' awards gala at the St Paul RiverCentre on July 17, 2016 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, February 15th the third show slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Grammy-winning John Mellencamp will rattle off a list of his rock ‘n roll classics on Friday, August 4th.

Tickets for John Mellencamp will be $59 and $49 and will go ON SALE on Friday, February 24th at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. The opening act for this show will be announced in the future. All seating for this show is reserved. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.

