× It won’t be a “Lonely Ol’ Night” when John Mellencamp performs at Wisconsin State Fair on August 4th

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, February 15th the third show slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Grammy-winning John Mellencamp will rattle off a list of his rock ‘n roll classics on Friday, August 4th.

Tickets for John Mellencamp will be $59 and $49 and will go ON SALE on Friday, February 24th at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. The opening act for this show will be announced in the future. All seating for this show is reserved. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.