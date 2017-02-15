Kenosha police locate three juveniles wanted in retail theft; stolen items recovered

Posted 10:03 am, February 15, 2017, by
Theft & Recovery of modified airsoft guns

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Tuesday, February 14th located three juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the theft of airsoft guns from a local department store.

According to police, on February 12th three juvenile suspects entered a local department store in Kenosha and stole three semi-automatic handgun-style airsoft guns. The suspects were located and the stolen items were recovered on February 14th.

Police say two of the three airsoft guns had been modified to remove the orange plastic tip.

During interviews, the suspects revealed that they modified the airsoft guns to make them appear real.

Theft & Recovery of modified airsoft guns

According to police, by removing the plastic tip, the airsoft guns appear virtually identical to a real firearm and could easily be mistaken for such —  creating a potentially dangerous situation if displayed.

Retail theft charges have been referred on the juvenile suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s