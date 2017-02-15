Lindsay Lohan: Support President Trump, would be ‘a positive thing’

FLORENCE, ITALY - JANUARY 09: Lindsay Lohan walks the red carpet of Firenze4ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma on January 9, 2017 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

NEW YORK — Lindsay Lohan says Americans need to come together in support of President Donald Trump.

When asked about President Trump, the actress told the Daily Mail in a video interview last week, “You have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.” She said she thinks “it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

Lohan is offering her support for President Trump despite his comments in 2004 to Howard Stern, in which President Trump said of Lohan: “She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

In the newspaper interview, the 30-year-old Lohan also touched on her interest in Islam. She said she’s been studying the religion and called it “beautiful.” Of the possibility of becoming a Muslim herself, she said that “anything’s possible.”

