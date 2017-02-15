× Man in serious condition after crash involving semi; alcohol and speed appear to be factors

RACINE COUNTY — One person is in serious condition following a crash involving a semi on I-94 just south of 27th Street in Racine County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 15th.

Video from the scene shows a mini van wedged under the back of a semi.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Kenosha man said he was traveling eastbound when the semi he was operating was struck from behind by a van. He also advised the operator of the van was trapped.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the van partially underneath the trailer of the semi. The operator of the van was trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment.

Deputies put out the fire and began medical treatment until rescue personnel arrived.

The operator of the van was extricated by rescue and transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital. He remains in serious condition.

The operator of the semi was conveyed to Wheaten Franciscan Hospital – Racine and later released with minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this accident.

