Michael Flynn’s security clearance suspended ‘pending review’

Posted 3:09 pm, February 15, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (C) arrives at Trump Tower, November 17, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s security clearance has been suspended “pending review,” a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesman told CNN Wednesday, February 15th.

The move was described as a normal administrative step when questions arise regarding an individual’s compliance with standards.

Flynn was fired by President Donald Trump amid reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russians before President Trump’s inauguration.

The spokesperson for the DIA said Flynn’s access could be reinstated if the review finds no wrongdoing.

