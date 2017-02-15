Mike Bjorn’s is a unique, family-owned men’s clothing store in downtown Kenosha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Kramp spent the morning at Mike Bjorn’s Fine Clothing in Kenosha. Mike Bjorn's carries men's clothing -- everything from mild and traditional tuxes to ones in wild and crazy colors. They're a family owned business that's been in Kenosha fro more than 30 years.

About Mike Bjorn's (website)

Mike Bjorn's is a unique, family-owned men's clothing store. We have been located in downtown Kenosha, WI. for over 30 years. Not only do we cater to formal wear needs for weddings, high school dances and work/business dress, but also attract show choirs, theatrical groups and musical acts due to our huge selection and great prices.