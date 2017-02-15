Milwaukee Business Journal: BMO Harris Bank renews long-term sponsorship with Summerfest
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and BMO Harris Bank announced that they have renewed a multi-year corporate partnership in time for the music festival’s 50th year.
The renewal of the long-term partnership includes adding new perks for BMO Harris costumers during this upcoming Summerfest. Those include:
- New dedicated entrance on the south end of the grounds exclusively for BMO Harris customers
- Free ATM transactions on the ground for BMO customers
- Discount on merchandise at the Summerfest store for festival-goers using a BMO Harris Bank Card
