Milwaukee Business Journal: BMO Harris Bank renews long-term sponsorship with Summerfest

Posted 5:21 pm, February 15, 2017, by
BMO Harris Bank Pavilion at Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and BMO Harris Bank announced that they have renewed a multi-year corporate partnership in time for the music festival’s 50th year.

The renewal of the long-term partnership includes adding new perks for BMO Harris costumers during this upcoming Summerfest. Those include:

  • New dedicated entrance on the south end of the grounds exclusively for BMO Harris customers
  • Free ATM transactions on the ground for BMO customers
  • Discount on merchandise at the Summerfest store for festival-goers using a BMO Harris Bank Card

CLICK HERE to read much more about this story from Milwaukee Business Journal.

