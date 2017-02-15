× Milwaukee Business Journal: BMO Harris Bank renews long-term sponsorship with Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and BMO Harris Bank announced that they have renewed a multi-year corporate partnership in time for the music festival’s 50th year.

The renewal of the long-term partnership includes adding new perks for BMO Harris costumers during this upcoming Summerfest. Those include:

New dedicated entrance on the south end of the grounds exclusively for BMO Harris customers

Free ATM transactions on the ground for BMO customers

Discount on merchandise at the Summerfest store for festival-goers using a BMO Harris Bank Card

