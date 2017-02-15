Police: 51-year-old man shot during robbery inside home near 17th & Wright
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, February 15th on the city’s north side.
It happened around 8:00 a.m. near 17th and Wright.
According to police, a 51-year-old man was shot during a robbery inside of a home.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to seek suspects and our investigation is ongoing.
43.064108 -87.933832