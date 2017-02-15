President Trump says no to filling out March Madness bracket for ESPN

Posted 5:24 pm, February 15, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with small business people in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump said he will announce his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with small business people in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump said he will announce his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — ESPN minted a March Madness tradition under President Obama that is apparently coming to an end in the President Trump era.

The network said in a statement Wednesday that it asked President Trump to fill out brackets for the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments — but the White House “respectfully declined” the offer.

Obama, a longtime fan of the sport, had made the endeavor an annual tradition when March Madness rolled around, even appearing on ESPN’s Sportcenter to discuss his picks. He was also known to take to the White House courts during his tenure.

President Trump, however, is better known for his love of golf — and building golf courses.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNNMoney’s request for comment regarding President Trump’s decision not to fill out the ESPN bracket.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s