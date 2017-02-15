LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele signs anti-discrimination resolution

In statement, Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

February 15, 2017
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants, exits after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — In statement, Andrew Puzder said Wednesday, February 15th he’s withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary.

The fast food executive said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”

Puzder  said “while I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”

Puzder’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

