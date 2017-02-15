× Steve Miller Band to headline BMO Harris Pavilion during Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — The Steve Miller Band will headline the BMO Harris Pavilion during Summerfest’s 50th in honor of their performance in 2012, which opened the stage to the public.

The announcement was made Wednesday, February 15th by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and BMO Harris Bank officials — continuing their partnership.

Officials said in a news release, in 2012, the BMO Harris Pavilion was launched and since the addition of the stage, Summerfest has been able to host major artists like Willie Nelson, New Order, Sheryl Crow, The Isley Brothers and the Hollywood Vampires; all with amphitheater style viewing and the beautiful backdrop of Lake Michigan.

As part of the “BMO Effect,” which aims to provide special perks for customers, BMO Harris Bank has plans to add to the festival experience for its customers during Summerfest’s 50th by offering the following:

A dedicated entrance on the south end of the grounds that offers BMO Harris Bank customers easily accessible and exclusive entry to the festival.

Free ATM transactions on the grounds through the entire Summerfest festival season for BMO Harris Bank customers.

A discount on merchandise at the Summerfest store when using a BMO Harris Bank card.

Additionally, BMO Harris Bank will continue to extend their support to Summerfest Foundation, Inc. and serve as presenting sponsor of the annual Summerfest Rock ‘n Sole Run. Separate from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the run is produced by the foundation and raises funds that support charitable partners and local music education programs.