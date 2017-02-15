“The goal is to collect 25,000 pairs:” Stan’s Fit For Your Feet hosts annual ‘Share-a-Pair’ shoe drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Warmer weather in southeastern Wisconsin in FEBRUARY may have you in the mood to clean out your closet, and those at a Glendale shoe store will be happy to help take some items off your hands.

Donation bins were filling up Wednesday, February 15th at Stan's Fit For Your Feet in Glendale.

"I think everybody has a pair of shoes lying around that they don't wear anymore," said Kellie Lanza, donating shoes.

The Lanza family was happy to help.

"It's something kind to do and something to help our community," said Lanza.

Stan's Fit For Your Feet is hosting the annual "Share-a-Pair" shoe drive at its stores in Glendale, Brookfield and Greenfield.

"We actually have gone over 200,000 pairs of shoes," said Megan Sajdak, Stan's Fit For Your Feet marketing director.

The shoes will be donated to local homeless shelters.

"The areas we are almost always in need of are shoes, socks, winter jackets," said Jim Wozniak with Father Gene's Help Center.

Those at Repairers of the Breach, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission and Father's Gene's Help Center, will give them to families in need.

"Many parts of the year, we are pretty much out of shoes," said Wozniak.

From Milwaukee to Guatemala, Stan's also donates to the non-profit Soles4Soles. This year, the goal is to collect 25,000 pairs. All they ask is the shoes be in new or gently used condition.

"So that someone can wear them to work, to school, to the grocery store, to church," said Sajdak.

As an added bonus, when you donate a pair of shoes, you get a coupon for $10 off a pair of adult shoes or $5 dollars off a pair of kids' shoes, good through the month of February.