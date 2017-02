GREENFIELD — A crash temporarily closed the ramp from northbound I-43 to eastbound I-894 in the Hale Interchange Wednesday morning, February 15th. All lanes reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

