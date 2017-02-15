WATCH: Milwaukee County Zoo’s Amur tiger cubs enjoy playtime as they continue to grow bigger

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, February 15th shared NEW video of their three Amur tiger cubs — enjoying playtime!

The cubs, two girls and a boy, were born on September 14th — so they’re now almost FIVE months old! The last tiger litter born at the Milwaukee County Zoo was in 2009.

They made their public debut at the zoo in early December.

The male tiger cub had to undergo medical treatment after it was discovered he wasn’t gaining as much weight as is considered normal, and zoo officials discovered he had an abscess on one of his legs.

He was treated by veterinary staff and as of November 16th, he was back at Big Cat Country — gaining weight and loving meat!

