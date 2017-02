× YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee to keep downtown branch

MILWAUKEE — Leaders at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee plan to extend the lease on their downtown branch above the Shops of Grand Avenue.

2017 is the third and final year for their current lease.

Sunset Investors paid $1.3 million for the space that houses the downtown branch two years ago. The proceeds went to pay down debt in the YMCA’s Chapter 11 reorganization case.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.