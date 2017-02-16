× 2 facing homicide charges under Len Bias Law after November overdose death in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Two people have been criminally charged in connection with the November heroin overdose death of Emma Lorenz.

18-year-old Kendall Marinier of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree reckless homicide (delivery of drugs – Len Bias Law) as party to a crime, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

20-year-old Keslear Davis of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree reckless homicide (delivery of drugs – Len Bias Law) as party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 27th, police responded to the area near the Spring Hill Cemetery on S. Oak Park Court near Adler and Hawley to investigate a fatal heroin overdose.

Lorenz was found on the kitchen floor in a home in the area after she was originally discovered on a bed in a bedroom on the first floor of the home. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Lorenz was pronounced dead around 11:00 a.m.

An autopsy revealed Lorenz died as a result of acute heroin toxicity.

Investigators spoke with Marinier, who admitted to purchasing heroin with Lorenz and providing it to her, the complaint says. Marinier said on November 27th, around midnight, she was with Lorenz and Keslear Davis. Marinier said she was driving Lorenz’s vehicle and Lorenz was in the passenger seat. They went to Davis’ house and said: “We are trying to get good.”

The complaint says Davis told investigators he knew that to mean they were looking to purchase heroin.

Davis told investigators he tried to contact a heroin dealer, but that person didn’t answer the phone. They then went to the area near 57th and Fairmount, where Davis “had purchased heroin in the past.”

Marinier said when they got to the area, Davis “saw the dealer that he recognized from past buys” and motioned for that person to stop. The group purchased $40 worth of heroin, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Davis gave Marinier the bag, and Marinier gave Davis “a small amount” of heroin, before handing the bag to Lorenz. They then went to Marinier’s home on Oak Park Court, where the complaint says Marinier and Lorenz used the heroin together. Marinier said she smoked the heroin, and Lorenz both smoked and snorted the heroin. Marinier said she and Lorenz then took “Xanax bars” that they purchased on November 26th.

The complaint says when Marinier found Lorenz dead, she “cleaned up the scene — flushing the heroin and used aluminum foil down the toilet.”

The complaint filed against Marinier notes two other open cases filed against her.

In October, she was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping.

In August she was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime.

In December, charges of manufacture/deliver heroin (less than three grams) and felony bail jumping were filed in the case involving Lorenz — but the manufacture/deliver charge has now been amended to first degree reckless homicide.