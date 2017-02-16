Armed and dangerous: 20-year-old man remains at large after alleged theft from grandparents

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 20-year-old man being sought by Pleasant Prairie and Mount Pleasant police remains at large as of Thursday afternoon, February 16th.

Edward Vincent Becs

Pleasant Prairie police said on Wednesday, around 5:00 p.m., police were notified of a fraud allegedly involving 20-year-old Edward Becs. The complainants indicated Becs, their grandson, stole $4,600 from them through fraudulent credit card transactions.

When officers were en route to the home on 28th Avenue near 116th Street, they learned Becs fled the home with a backpack and gun case.

Statements from family members led police to believe Becs was armed and on foot. Police learned he had made statements threatening suicide as opposed to returning to prison.

A reverse 911 call was made to residents notifying them of the search for Becs. The search involved Pleasant Prairie police, a K-9 team, officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned Becs may have been picked up and taken to the Mount Pleasant area. Mount Pleasant police were notified.

As of Thursday afternoon, Becs was still at large.

He’s being sought for the alleged theft in Pleasant Prairie, as well as probation and parole warrants.

Anyone with information about Becs whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

