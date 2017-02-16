× Bret Michaels to play the Main Stage at the Waukesha County Fair on July 21st

WAUKESHA — Bret Michaels is set to headline the Waukesha County Fair!

Fair officials on Thursday, February 16th announced tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 17th at 9:00 a.m.

Bret Michaels will play the Waukesha County Fair on July 21st at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show are: $15 for VIP, $75 for VIP Elite. There are 90 seats available.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Waukesha County Fair is set to take place from July 19th through the 23rd.

Prices are as follows:

Advance

$17.50 — 4-Pack Discounted Adult Admission Tickets

$5.00 — Adult Admission (Save $5.00)

$3.00 — Youth Admission (Save $2.00)

$20 — Midway Ride Wristbands (good July 20th-23rd)

At the Gate: CASH ONLY

Adult — $10.00

Youth (6-12 years) — $5.00

Children 5 and Under — FREE

Daily Parking — $5.00 (vehicle entry is subject to availability)

Free Motorcycle Parking courtesy of Hal’s Harley-Davidson

Admission Re-Entry Wristbands are available at Gate 2 or the Fair Office (located north of the Forum Marketplace). They are valid for re-entry to the Fair for same-day admission only and do not include parking.

Main Stage Ticket Prices

Miller Lite Main Stage shows are free with paid admission to the Fair. Additionally, a limited quantity of special seating tickets called VIP & Elite VIP are available to purchase for each show, while supplies last.

Tickets are not exchangeable, refundable and no rainchecks. If tickets are lost, they can be replaced prior to the show.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Waukesha County Fair.