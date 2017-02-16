LIVE VIDEO: Pres. Trump to announce Alexander Acosta as labor secretary pick

Commission slated to be eliminated buys $39,000 in furniture

Posted 11:36 am, February 16, 2017
Capitol in Madison

MADISON — The day before Gov. Scott Walker proposed eliminating the Wisconsin Parole Commission, its staff completed a $39,000 purchase of new furniture for its offices in Madison.

The Department of Corrections confirmed details of the purchases on Thursday, February 16th in response to questions from The Associated Press.

State budget committee member Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach says the order should be canceled given that the commission is set to be eliminated. He also says the $39,000 price is not a wise expenditure of taxpayer money.

Parole Commission Chairman Doug Drankiewicz did not immediately return a message.

Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says the furniture will be repurposed and used by DOC if the commission is eliminated.

