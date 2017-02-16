83-year-old hurt after his vehicle crashed into parked cars, light pole, building in West Allis

Posted 4:51 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, February 16, 2017

WEST ALLIS — An 83-year-old man was hurt when he crashed his vehicle into several parked vehicles, a light pole and a building in West Allis.

It happened Thursday, February 16th around 2:00 p.m. near 60th and Lincoln.

West Allis police said the 83-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Below are photos of the scene, shared with FOX6 News by Kyle Evan:

