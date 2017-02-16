× Dodge County man 1 of 3 federally indicted on drug charges; accused of possession of meth

DODGE COUNTY — A 46-year-old Dodge County man was one of three federally indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, February 15th.

Michael Marks was arrested on November 17th during an investigation by the Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force and the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Marks, from Juneau, was arrested for possession of a large quantity of meth. The arrest took place after a traffic stop.

A search warrant was then executed at Mark’s Trucking on Burnett Street in Beaver Dam.

This case was turned over to the DOJ, and Marks was federally indicted, along with two others — 44-year-old William Marks of Columbus and 34-year-old Hope Kissinger of Eau Claire.

The indictment charges Michael Marks with attempting to possess 50 grams of more of methamphetamine on November 17th. William Marks is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on November 6th, and with distributing methamphetamine on November 9th. Kissinger is charged with possessing methamphetamine on November 9th, with the intent to distribute it, and with distributing methamphetamine on November 10th.

Officials with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said Michael Marks and William Marks are cousins.

If convicted, Michael Marks and William Marks each face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the counts alleging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. William Marks also faces 20 years on the November 9th distribution charge, and Kissinger face 20 years in federal prison on each of the charges against her.