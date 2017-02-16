Doubly adorable: Couple shares precious photos of their TWO sets of twins!

Posted 12:08 pm, February 16, 2017, by

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts — One baby is cute. Two babies together, even cuter. Two sets of twins? Hard to beat that level of adorable!

A Massachusetts couple is sharing photos of their TWO sets of twins, and the pictures are melting hearts all over the internet.

Identical twins Gia and Gemma were born on January 26th. Their big brother and sister, Nico and Siena, are fraternal twins and turn three-years-old in April.

One of their moms is a professional photographer and first posted the photos to her Facebook page. 

