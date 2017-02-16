× Get your green on! St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Milwaukee on March 11th

MILWAUKEE — The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11th at noon.

The parade steps off on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street and will wind its way through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee (see map below).

This year’s parade will feature over 140 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries. The Friends of St. Patrick, in partnership with the Hunger Task Force, will collect non-perishable food donations during the parade. Volunteers will walk the parade route with grocery carts collecting the donated food items.

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade activities, you’re urged to call the Westown Association at 414-276-6696, e-mail to stacie@westown.org or refer to the event web site at saintpatricksparade.org.