× Gunfire at a gas station: Jury finds Lorainz Johnson GUILTY in death of Jovonte Daniels

MILWAUKEE — Accused in the July fatal shooting of Jovonte Daniels at the former BP gas station at Sherman and Burleigh, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was found guilty by a jury Thursday, February 16th.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 23rd.

A jury on Thursday found Lorainz Johnson guilty of one count of first degree reckless homicide.

Johnson was remanded into custody pending sentencing, which is set for April 7th.

A criminal complaint indicates Johnson approached Daniels at the gas station. Apparently, Daniels’ girlfriend had been in a five-year relationship with Johnson.

According to the complaint, “Daniels put down the items he had bought in the store and squared up as if to fight.” A witness then told police she saw “Johnson pull out a small silver revolver from his left front pants pocket, point the gun at Daniels and fire the gun one time.”

At that point, the complaint says Johnson got back into his car — and fled the scene.

Daniels’ girlfriend drove Daniels to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment. But he died a short time later.