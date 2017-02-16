× Hungry? You can now order food from 70+ Milwaukee restaurants using UberEats!

MILWAUKEE — UberEats, an Uber app that makes getting food as easy as getting a ride launched in Milwaukee on Thursday, February 16th!

According to a news release from Uber officials, the UberEATS app offers food delivery with full menus from over 70 of Milwaukee’s favorite restaurants including AJ Bombers, Smoke Shack, Sake Tumi, Casablanca and more.

Milwaukee is the first city in Wisconsin to welcome UberEATS!

Here’s how it works: You’ll need to download the UberEats app for Android or Apple — or head to UberEATS.com. Then:

Login with your Uber account

Search food for any moment, and pick what you want from their menu

Pay with your card on file

Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you!

Officials said UberEATS gives Milwaukee more options: