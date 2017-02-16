Juvenile fights back against burglary suspects in Beaver Dam, stabbing 1 of them
BEAVER DAM — Two burglary suspects were taken into custody after a juvenile stabbed one of them, Beaver Dam police said.
It happened Wednesday, February 15th around 7:15 a.m. on Park Avenue near Roosevelt Drive.
At the scene, police found a juvenile with a laceration to the hand.
An investigation revealed a woman and a separate juvenile arrived at a home in the area, and forced entry into that home. A physical altercation then ensued.
A juvenile living in the home grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman, also injuring themselves.
The suspects then fled the scene. They were both later arrested.
Charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.