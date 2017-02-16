Juvenile fights back against burglary suspects in Beaver Dam, stabbing 1 of them

Posted 3:56 pm, February 16, 2017
Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Two burglary suspects were taken into custody after a juvenile stabbed one of them, Beaver Dam police said.

It happened Wednesday, February 15th around 7:15 a.m. on Park Avenue near Roosevelt Drive.

At the scene, police found a juvenile with a laceration to the hand.

An investigation revealed a woman and a separate juvenile arrived at a home in the area, and forced entry into that home. A physical altercation then ensued.

A juvenile living in the home grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman, also injuring themselves.

The suspects then fled the scene. They were both later arrested.

 

Charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

