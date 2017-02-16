Milwaukee Police Department welcomes more than 40 new recruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 40 police recruits are now full-fledged police officer as they graduated from the Police Academy Thursday afternoon, February 16th.

There were a lot of happy faces as the men and women of the graduating class took their oath. Interestingly, FOX6 News met this group earlier this month when they were interacting and having fun with students at Carmen Middle and High School.

Building community bonds that are so important -- but today it was all bout pomp and circumstance.

We to an officer from the graduating class about eight months ago who pinned a newly-made officer today.

“It was awesome. I mean it was a great experience. We grew up together so it was nice seeing him being able to do the same things I’m doing right," said Charles Scaife and Michael Allen, graduates.

FOX6 News also spoke to a mother of one of the new officers.

"I think it's a good choice for him. I think he’s a good communicator. He’s easily to talk to. So, I think he will be very successful," said Jody Holeman, son graduated.

During the ceremony, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told the group it was important to connect with the community, adding that living in the community would go a long way in doing that.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn reminded the officers that this is a demanding job, and their actions individually represent the entire department. The new officers we spoke with said they’re ready to get to it.