MILWAUKEE POLICE — An elderly woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Brady and Farwell on the city’s east side.

Milwaukee police said it happened Thursday, February 16th around 3:45 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The extent of those injuries is unclear at this point.

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.