× Palermo’s acquires Connie’s Frozen Pizza

MILWAUKEE — Palermo’s has acquired Connie’s Frozen Pizza.

The acquisition was announced Thursday, February 16th. According to a news release from Palermo Villa, Inc., the acquisition involves the assets of Connie’s Naturals, LLC, an Illinois-based frozen pizza company. It also includes trademarks for various varieties of Connie’s Frozen Pizza, which Palermo’s is already manufacturing using the original recipes under an agreement that went into effect last fall. It doesn’t include Connie’s restaurants, located throughout Illinois.

Connie’s Frozen Pizza is now part of the Palermo’s family of brands, which includes Palermo’s Pizza, P’mos, Screamin’ Sicilian and Urban Pie Pizza Co.

Palermo’s is launching new Connie’s Frozen Pizza packaging and a refreshed Connie’s Frozen Pizza website.

Both Palermo’s and Connie’s were started in the Midwest in the early 1960s by the fathers of the current owners.

The purchase price of the acquisition was not disclosed.