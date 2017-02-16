× Portillo’s in Greenfield, the second Wisconsin location, set to open in April

GREENFIELD — Portillo’s is COMING TO GREENFIELD!

Portillo’s officials on Thursday, February 16th said in a news release the Portillo’s in Greenfield will open in April. It’ll be located at 8705 W. Sura Lane at a more than $12 million development called “84South.” The site is located near 84th and Layton — adjacent to I-894/43.

This will be the second Portillo’s location in Wisconsin. A restaurant opened in Brookfield in July of 2016.

According to the news release, at the Greenfield location, Portillo’s beloved and classic menu items, including Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake will be served.

The 9,000 square foot restaurant will offer seating for over 180 guests, with two drive-thru lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio that can accommodate an additional 52 guests.

As with all Portillo’s locations, guests can seek out a concealed homage to founder Dick Portillo and his wife Sharon — a hidden sign that proclaims, “Dick Loves Sharon.”