President Trump’s pick for national security adviser turns down the job

Posted 6:19 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33PM, February 16, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 8: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump meets with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich at the White House February 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Krzanich announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Arizona to create advanced semi-conductor chips. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 8: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump meets with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich at the White House February 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Krzanich announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Arizona to create advanced semi-conductor chips. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Ret. Vice Admiral Bob Harward has turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to be national security adviser, sources told CNN Thursday.

A friend of Harward’s said he was reluctant to take the job because the White House seems so chaotic. Harward called the offer a “(expletive) sandwich,” the friend said.

Earlier this week, President Trump fired Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

A senior Republican familiar with the process said “a question of clarity regarding the lines of authority” was central in Harward’s decision.

“I wouldn’t call it a disagreement as much as questions that could not be resolved to his comfort level,” the Republican said.

Ret. Army Maj. Gen. James “Spider” Marks, a CNN military analyst, called Harward an “incredibly talented guy” in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront,” adding that he is close to Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Marks said he didn’t want to speculate why Harward turned down the job, but said turmoil in the White House was likely a contributing factor.

“I’m sure Bob looked at this, Adm. Harward looked at this, and said, ‘Look there’s a lot of forming and storming going on right now.'”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s