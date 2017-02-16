× South Korea, Wisconsin now have a driver license reciprocity agreement

MADISON — Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) officials signed on Thursday, February 16th a reciprocity agreement with the Republic of Korea. That agreement allows drivers holding a South Korean driver license to exchange it for a Wisconsin driver license without having to take the knowledge, sign and road tests. Wisconsin drivers staying longer than one year in South Korea will have the same courtesy to obtain a South Korean driver license.

DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman released the following statement on this agreement:

“Wisconsin welcomes many South Korean students and business people who come here to study or work with Wisconsin-based companies. We’re pleased to be able to grant a Wisconsin driver license for those with an extended stay. Being able to exchange licenses with minimal testing requirements will also benefit Wisconsin citizens who temporarily or permanently reside in South Korea.”

Wisconsin has similar reciprocity agreements with Germany and France. Such agreements recognize driving experience from countries with standards as stringent as Wisconsin’s.