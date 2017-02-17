× 43-year-old man taken into custody after firing gun inside Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC — A 43-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody late Thursday night, February 16th following a shots fired incident.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call from a residence near 11th and Grant around 10:30 p.m. The caller reported that a suicidal man was intoxicated and firing a gun inside the home.

A male and female inside the home were able to lock themselves in another room.

Responding officers were able to establish a perimeter around the residence and the Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT Team was called to the scene.

Prior to the SWAT team arriving on the scene, the suspect came out of the residence and surrendered to officers without further incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fond du Lac Police were assisted at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue who had an ambulance standing by.

The suspect a 43-year-old Fond du Lac man is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on numerous criminal charges.