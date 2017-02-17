45-year-old Milwaukee man struck by vehicle, killed near 35th & Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred early Friday morning, February 17th.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 35th and Wisconsin.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old man from Milwaukee had just stolen six small plastic recycling bins from the rear of a nearby Walgreens.

He placed the bins over his head, walked out onto the westbound lanes of W. Wisconsin Avenue and was struck by a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by a 26 year old Milwaukee woman.

The victim died on scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The driver stopped and remained on scene, she was found to be operating on a suspended drivers license.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this accident.

The investigation is ongoing.