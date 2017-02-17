Boys rescue 4-year-old girl with autism from drowning in creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROMAN FOREST, Texas -- Thanks to two quick-thinking preteens, a 4-year-old girl with autism who fell into a pond behind her home in Texas was rescued Thursday evening.

The 12-year-old boys were riding their bikes near the creek when the girl, who tried to swing on a limb, fell into the water, KTRK reports. One of them pulled the girl out of the water while the other assisted.

Then, they ran for help.

"I just pulled over here to text my wife and check in on her. I left some friends' house that live out here," said passerby Randy Duke. "A young man on a bicycle pulled up and asked me to call 911 and said they'd just pulled a little girl out of the creek."

Once they arrived, police wrapped her in a jacket to keep her warm. She was taken to the hospital and eventually reunited with her mother and stepfather.

On Thursday, Roman Forest Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, thank the two boys for their help.

"4 year old girl is okay. No charges will be filed at this time pending a complete investigation," they wrote. "Mother and child have been reunited. The two 12-year-old boys who saved this girl are heroes in the eyes of RFPD. Thank you for your quick action."