MILWAUKEE -- Well LEGOS went from tiny toys to one of the biggest things in kids movies. Our movie man Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee to about "The Lego Batman Movie" and other family-friendly flicks.
Did “The Lego Batman Movie” build on the success of the first film?
-
“A Dog’s Purpose” got off to a rough start, but does the movie outweigh the controversy?
-
From singing trolls to a strange doctor, our movie man shares his reviews
-
Have a movie lover in your life? Some DVDs that would go perfectly under the tree
-
Headed to the theater? See what’s playing now, our movie man shares his reviews
-
GM unveils life-sized Lego Batmobile at Detroit Auto Show
-
-
Headed to the theater? See what’s playing now, and what’s worth renting
-
Great films for the entire family during the Thanksgiving break
-
Movies you should see with the kids on break this holiday season
-
“Biggest honor in the world:” Union Grove man to be inducted into Packers FAN Hall of Fame
-
“I’ll tell you one funny story:” Find out what happened to Jamie Foxx on the set of his new movie
-
-
Critics are singing the praises of the new movie musical “La La Land”
-
The box office is overflowing with new movies: Where you can see a movie this weekend for free
-
Carthage College planning $21.5M residence hall