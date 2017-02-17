× Experience the roar of indoor motorcycle racing tonight, but where?

MILWAUKEE — If you’re looking for a jolt of adrenaline, how about the roar of motorcycles in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. It’s going to be loud in there tonight as Flat Out Friday is back for another year, and they’re expecting thousands of fans to be in the stands. Carl spent the morning at the BMO Harris Bradley Center to get an early look.

About Flat Out Friday (website)

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show and Harley-Davidson are bringing Flat Out Friday to the BMOHBC on Friday, February 17!

Flat Out Friday is an indoor flat track motorcycle race on a Dr. Pepper soda syrup surface. Competing in eleven racing classes, highlights include the Charlotte Kainz Memorial Pro Race, Women’s Class and Bultaco Cup.

A list of registered riders can be found here. The race day schedule can be found here.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $10!