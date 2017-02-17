× Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame to host monthly “History Night” starting February 28th

GREEN BAY — Beginning Tuesday, February 28th the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will begin hosting a monthly ‘History Night,’ which will explore stories and artifacts from the Packers’ celebrated past.

According to a press release, each event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a guest speaker or historian providing an in-depth presentation on the evolution of the Green Bay Packers through photographs, uniforms, equipment and unique archived items.

In addition to the opportunity to learn about Packers history, the event attendees are also encouraged to explore the rest of the Hall of Fame following the presentations, with museum hours extended until 9 p.m. for each History Night.

Regular Hall of Fame admission rates will apply for all guests attending the event. Space is limited, and tickets can be purchased online at http://pckrs.com/history-nights.

The topics for the currently scheduled History Nights are: