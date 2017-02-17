Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame to host monthly “History Night” starting February 28th
GREEN BAY — Beginning Tuesday, February 28th the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will begin hosting a monthly ‘History Night,’ which will explore stories and artifacts from the Packers’ celebrated past.
According to a press release, each event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a guest speaker or historian providing an in-depth presentation on the evolution of the Green Bay Packers through photographs, uniforms, equipment and unique archived items.
In addition to the opportunity to learn about Packers history, the event attendees are also encouraged to explore the rest of the Hall of Fame following the presentations, with museum hours extended until 9 p.m. for each History Night.
Regular Hall of Fame admission rates will apply for all guests attending the event. Space is limited, and tickets can be purchased online at http://pckrs.com/history-nights.
The topics for the currently scheduled History Nights are:
- Tuesday, Feb. 28: History of the Uniform – See the evolution of the Packers’ uniforms throughout the years. Learn how they have changed since the birth of the franchise and how they are tailored to players now.
- Tuesday, March 28: Tom Pigeon Collection – Green Bay native Tom Pigeon followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a dedicated Packers fan, which led Tom to start collecting Packers items in the 1950s. These items have now become rare artifacts that help bring the history of the Packers to life for fans and historians alike.
- Tuesday, April 25: Evolution of the Helmet – See how football headgear has changed from the time of Curly Lambeau to the present day.
- Tuesday, May 30: Unique Artifacts in the Hall of Fame’s Collection – Learn about unusual artifacts from the Packers Hall of Fame archives and hear the stories behind the items.