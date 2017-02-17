“I was in complete shock:” Teen fights back against ex-boyfriend, his new girlfriend after alleged attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- A bloody scene is left after a teen says she is forced to pull out a knife to save her life. Police say the girl was attacked by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, February 15th. Police say two suspects criminally trespassed into the teen's home. The ex-boyfriend, a juvenile, and the current girlfriend -- who is an adult female -- are now in custody.

FOX6 News has learned the victim is still in fear for her life.

Healing from scratch marks, a bruised eye and stab wound, Lena Kuehl recounts what allegedly happened Wednesday, when her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend showed up at her door.

"I opened the door, just like this much and she pushes it out, pushes me against here, she's choking me with both hands," said Lena Kuehl, stabbed someone in self defense.

The fight continued through the house and into Kuehl's bedroom. She said that's where she reached for her cell phone to call for help.

"I just really needed to call the police but then they took my phone and then I just needed to defend myself," said Kuehl.

Kuehl says she then grabbed a single-blade pocket knife.

"She pushed me back against here, I'm reaching around her trying to poke her and I didn't even feel it go through my hand," said Kuehl.

The knife slipped and Kuehl suffered a cut on her hand.

"I was in complete shock that this went that far. We were kind of expecting something because we had numerous reports on him for phone harassment, just consistently bothering her," said Heidi Kuehl, Lena's stepmom.

Lena Kuehl says she broke up with the suspect last fall because he became too controlling.

"Domestic relations are the worst because there is such emotion involved in those relationships that in the ending of it, those are the most volatile," said Detective Heather Johnson, Beaver Dam Police Department.

The two suspects who allegedly attacked Kuehl were taken into custody a short time later in Washington County.

"Something needs to be done with this kid," said Heidi Kuehl.

The two suspects will be held through the weekend in Dodge County. The police department anticipates recommending formal charges early next week -- likely criminal trespassing and assault.

Police added Kuehl will not be charged as they ruled the stabbing self defense.