Leap to summer: Racine Zoo Summer Camp registration now open for 2017

RACINE — The Racine Zoo is welcoming summer campers for the 2017 season. The zoo announced on Friday, February 17th, they are accepting registrations for 2017 Summer Camp sessions.

According to a news release from the Racine Zoo, camp sessions are available to children three years of age to youngsters entering the seventh grade in the fall of 2017.

Zoo Summer Camp sessions begin the week of June 19th and end the week of August 14th.

Registrations are being accepted online, via mail or email to education@racinezoo.org.

Racine Zoo summer camp offers all campers a unique, hands-on opportunity to gain knowledge about animals and their environments from our Zoo conservation team and our education experts. Each camp will include a T-shirt, bottle of water, daily snack, up-close animal encounters, games, crafts, special tours and so much more. Your camper will have a “Zooventure!”

“We have some wildly fun things in store for campers this summer,” said Julia Lampe, Education Manager of Public Programs. “Summer camp programs have something for every curiosity and are age appropriate. Also, we are extending camp to eight weeks this year rather than six. This gives campers more time to explore the outdoors and animal world.”

Each week long Racine Zoo Camp session is $165 for current Zoo members and $190 per week for non-Zoo members. Camps run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each camp session is limited to 20 campers, so sign up soon because space is limited.

For an additional fee, before and after camp childcare options are also available. For a complete listing of Zoo Summer Camp descriptions and registration information visit racinezoo.org .

If you want to save money, take advantage of the discounted Zoo membership rate. You can purchase a Zoo membership anytime online or at our Zoo gift shop. Memberships start at $50 and include benefits like zoo admission all year long, admission to exclusive Member Mondays, discounted admission to special events and programs, and a whole lot more.

About the Racine Zoo

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year round. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Winter admission rates are: Members and children under the age of three: FREE, children three years to 15 years: $3, seniors: $3.50, and adults: $4. For more information on the Racine Zoo, its programs and events, visit www.racinezoo.org, call 262.636.9189 and find us on Facebook Twitter and Instagram.