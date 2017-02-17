Man accused of attacking wife with wrench pleads not guilty to attempted homicide charge

WAUKESHA — 65-year-old Peter Slesar entered a plea of not guilty on Friday, February 17th in connection with an alleged attack on his wife with a wrench. The court then bound Slesar over for trial.

Slesar is the former Adolescent and Family Services Division Manager in Waukesha County.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call from the man, who admitted he struck his wife in the head with the wrench. The 68-year-old woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Slesar now faces one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies met Slesar at the home, and noted that he “looked extremely calm, as if nothing had happened.” He informed deputies he’d gotten in an argument with his wife.

The eight-inch pipe wrench was found with blood on it in the basement, the complaint says.

Slesar was interviewed at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He indicated he’s being treated for depression with medication. He said his depression was manageable until about September of 2016, when “a downturn in managing his depression” began. Slesar said his depression has been frustrating for both himself and his wife. After recent conversations with his wife, Slesar said he became concerned she might leave him.

Slesar is due back in court on March 20th.