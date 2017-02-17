Man who attempted to rob pizza delivery driver sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to attempting to rob and shooting a pizza delivery man was sentenced on Friday, February 17th. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Darrien Garrett to seven-and-a-half years in prison plus another two-and-a-half years of extended supervision.

Garrett pleaded guilty last month to attempted armed robbery and an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A third charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed and read into the court record.

The pizza delivery man was shot on the job in April 2016. The driver told his boss and police, that a man later identified as Garrett, walked towards him with a gun and demanded money. The delivery driver, “opened the center console, pretending like he was looking for the money.” Then, the delivery driver attempted to drive off. That’s when Garrett fired his gun and shot the delivery driver in the back.

The driver was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.