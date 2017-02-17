Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that could impact commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Monday, February 20
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue - 11PM - 4:30AM for overhang work
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road - 11PM - 4:30AM for overhang work

Tuesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 23
Overnight Full Closures I-94 West at 84th Street - 11PM - 4:30AM for decking, overhang and sign work

Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23
Overnight Full Closures I-94 East at WIS 100 - 11PM - 4:30AM for decking and overhang work.

