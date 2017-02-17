Police: Man hit by shards of glass after shots fired into vehicle near 60th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call of shots fired near 60th and Capitol Friday evening, February 17th.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m.

According to police, a man was getting into his car when shots were fired. The bullets went through his vehicle’s window and shattered the glass.

Police say the victim was hit by the shards of glass and was cut on his face.

Officials have not been able to locate the shooter.

This incident caused for some road closures in the area.

No other details have been released.