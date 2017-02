MILWAUKEE — A crash temporarily blocked the left lane of northbound I-43 over the high rise bridge Friday morning, February 17th.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

#MilwaukeeTraffic Crash blocking the left lane of I-43 NB over the Highrise Bridge, Big delays back to the Mitchell Interchange. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/ObF2mXDmUJ — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 17, 2017

