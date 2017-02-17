Two healthy, simple recipes you can whip up for your Friday night feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Friday, you've been cooking all week long and have no clue what to make for dinner. Well, author of "The Victory Bite" and registered dietitian Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with a dinner and dessert the whole family can make together tonight.

Burrito Bowls

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup salsa, homemade or store-bought

3 cups chopped Romaine lettuce

1 (15.25-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (15-ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Cream Sauce:

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

1 tablespoon chipotle paste*

1 clove garlic, pressed

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 teaspoon salt, or more, to taste

Directions:

To make the cream sauce, whisk together sour cream, chipotle paste, garlic, lime juice and salt; set aside.

In a large saucepan of 1 1/2 cups water, cook rice according to package instructions; let cool and stir in salsa; set aside.

To assemble the bowls, divide rice mixture into serving bowls; top with lettuce, corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado and cilantro.

Serve immediately, drizzled with chipotle cream sauce.

Grab-n-Go Granola Bars

These chewy granola bars are loaded with whole grains, protein and healthy fats.

Makes 12 bars

Level: 3

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup raw sunflower seeds

3 tablespoons wheat germ (raw or toasted)

2 tablespoons ground flax seeds (or flaxseed meal)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup brown rice syrup*

1/4 cup butter or trans-fat-free margarine, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup any combination of add-ins:

Chocolate chips, raisins, dried cranberries, white chocolate chips, chopped walnuts or pecans, dried cherries

Equipment

8x8 baking pan

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Medium mixing bowl

Liquid measuring cup

Large mixing bowl

Electric mixer

Wooden spoon

Rubber spatula

Wire rack

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 8x8 baking pan; set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine oats, sunflower seeds, wheat germ, flax, and sesame seeds.

In a large mixing bowl, beat brown sugar, peanut butter, brown rice syrup, butter or margarine and vanilla with an electric mixer until smooth.

Add oat mixture to brown sugar mixture; stir with a wooden spoon until well blended. Stir in your choice of add-ins.

Use the back of wooden spoon or rubber spatula to press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack before cutting into bars.

Mix It Up:

Did You Know?: *Brown rice syrup can be found in the natural sweetener section of most grocery stores. If you can’t find it, use another liquid sweetener like agave nectar, maple syrup or honey.