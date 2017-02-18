× Apartment fire in Sheboygan causes $125K in damage; 23 people temporarily displaced

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan officials responded to a fire that occurred at the Camelot Manor Apartments located on Carmen Avenue early Saturday, February 18th.

Officials received the call around 2:00 a.m.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews arrived to find the eight-family apartment building burning with flames coming out of the north windows. They were able to extinguish the fire by initially attacking it from the exterior and then the interior.

The tenant, and lone occupant of the apartment, was able to get out safely. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Sheboygan police were on scene evacuating occupants from the building.

Approximately 23 people were at least temporarily displaced.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $125,000.